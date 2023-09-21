AECOM (ACM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACM is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACM is $99.29, which is $16.23 above the current price. The public float for ACM is 137.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACM on September 21, 2023 was 687.07K shares.

The stock price of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has plunged by -0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 83.61, but the company has seen a 1.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that AECOM’s (ACM) recent deal to support the design, delivery and maintenance of the I-35 NEX South Project.

ACM’s Market Performance

ACM’s stock has risen by 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly drop of -3.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for AECOM The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for ACM’s stock, with a -1.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACM Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.84. In addition, AECOM saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Rudd Troy, who sale 78,097 shares at the price of $88.33 back on Aug 15. After this action, Rudd Troy now owns 185,942 shares of AECOM, valued at $6,898,632 using the latest closing price.

Tishman Daniel R., the Director of AECOM, sale 20,618 shares at $82.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Tishman Daniel R. is holding 44,159 shares at $1,709,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.33. Total debt to assets is 26.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AECOM (ACM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.