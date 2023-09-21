Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) has decreased by -5.88 when compared to last closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.68. This compares to loss of $0.56 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) by analysts is $21.00, which is $18.73 above the current market price. The public float for ACET is 41.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ACET was 939.25K shares.

ACET’s Market Performance

The stock of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -15.34% drop in the past month, and a -65.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for ACET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.91% for ACET stock, with a simple moving average of -73.67% for the last 200 days.

ACET Trading at -28.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7475. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc. saw -82.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from DUBIN STEVE, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Jun 30. After this action, DUBIN STEVE now owns 10,900 shares of Adicet Bio Inc., valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

GORDON CARL L, the Director of Adicet Bio Inc., purchase 875,000 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that GORDON CARL L is holding 5,685,259 shares at $1,828,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.32 for the present operating margin

+79.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adicet Bio Inc. stands at -279.27. The total capital return value is set at -22.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.04. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), the company’s capital structure generated 7.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.71. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 77.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.