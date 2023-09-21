36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) has surged by 13.64 when compared to previous closing price of 0.88, but the company has seen a 30.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-06 that 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Dagang Feng – Co-Chairman & CEO Lin Wei – CFO Conference Call Participants Jing Chen – CICC Lingyi Zhao – SWS Research Rui Yin – Sealand Securities Peipei Qiu – Industrial Securities Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for 36Kr Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) by analysts is $8.84, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for KRKR is 29.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of KRKR was 51.14K shares.

KRKR’s Market Performance

KRKR stock saw an increase of 30.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.51% and a quarterly increase of 9.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.16% for KRKR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.84% for the last 200 days.

KRKR Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR rose by +30.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8050. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc. saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.81 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at -12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.28. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.