Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) has increased by 1.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that In a stunning turn of the tables, beleaguered cannabinoid therapeutics developer Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE ) skyrocketed on Monday following an announcement early this morning of a buyout. Specifically, Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY ) — which focuses on innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases — will acquire Zynerba.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZYNE is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZYNE is $1.25, which is -$0.1 below the current price. The public float for ZYNE is 50.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZYNE on September 20, 2023 was 834.14K shares.

ZYNE’s Market Performance

ZYNE stock saw an increase of 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.30% and a quarterly increase of 309.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for ZYNE’s stock, with a 142.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ZYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 21, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ZYNE Trading at 57.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +286.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYNE rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3288. In addition, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 154.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYNE starting from ANIDO ARMANDO, who sale 17,830 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Sep 13. After this action, ANIDO ARMANDO now owns 936,722 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $23,637 using the latest closing price.

Sebree Terri B, the President of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,401 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sebree Terri B is holding 596,241 shares at $16,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYNE

The total capital return value is set at -59.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.58. Equity return is now at value -90.00, with -72.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.72. Total debt to assets is 0.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.