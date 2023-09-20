Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 70.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that From a technical perspective, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ZM recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is above average at 729.89x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 25 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is $82.35, which is $13.17 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 231.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZM on September 20, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM’s stock has seen a -1.32% decrease for the week, with a 4.60% rise in the past month and a -1.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.08% for ZM’s stock, with a -0.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $83 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.20. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 10,960 shares at the price of $69.51 back on Sep 13. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $761,793 using the latest closing price.

Crehan Shane, the Chief Accounting Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 3,722 shares at $70.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Crehan Shane is holding 0 shares at $263,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.