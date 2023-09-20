Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS)’s stock price has soared by 1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 179.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that This monthly series of articles focuses on DGI stocks likely to provide a high rate of dividend growth rather than a high current yield. We use our proprietary models to rate quantitatively and qualitatively and select the top ten names from an initial list of nearly 400 dividend stocks. The article provides criteria for selecting high-growth dividend stocks. It offers a step-by-step guide on structuring a portfolio based on this strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is above average at 38.27x. The 36-month beta value for ZTS is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZTS is $226.00, which is $41.85 above than the current price. The public float for ZTS is 459.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of ZTS on September 20, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

ZTS’s Market Performance

ZTS’s stock has seen a -3.05% decrease for the week, with a 0.23% rise in the past month and a 7.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for Zoetis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for ZTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $230 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTS Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.86. In addition, Zoetis Inc. saw 24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Lagano Roxanne, who sale 923 shares at the price of $179.58 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lagano Roxanne now owns 24,511 shares of Zoetis Inc., valued at $165,752 using the latest closing price.

Chen Heidi C., the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc., sale 9,905 shares at $180.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Chen Heidi C. is holding 27,478 shares at $1,784,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc. stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 48.70, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.