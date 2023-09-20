Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.63 in comparison to its previous close of 127.57, however, the company has experienced a -1.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-09-15 that The California minimum wage for fast-food workers is on track to rise to $20 an hour next April.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) by analysts is $149.19, which is $22.7 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 279.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.50M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -1.01% decrease in the past week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month, and a -6.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.63. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,804 shares at the price of $131.23 back on Sep 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $499,199 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,858 shares at $134.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $520,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with 24.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.