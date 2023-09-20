What Recent Market Trends Mean for PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A.’s (PHXM) Stock

In the past week, PHXM stock has gone up by 18.82%, with a monthly decline of -2.78% and a quarterly plunge of -32.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.35% for PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for PHXM stock, with a simple moving average of -27.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ: PHXM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHXM is 2.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) is $37.02, The public float for PHXM is 2.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On September 20, 2023, PHXM’s average trading volume was 12.11K shares.

PHXM) stock’s latest price update

PHXM Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.51%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHXM rose by +18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. saw 58.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHXM

The total capital return value is set at -80.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61.

Based on PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.55. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.