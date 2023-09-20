What Recent Market Trends Mean for BCE Inc.’s (BCE) Stock

The stock of BCE Inc. (BCE) has gone down by -1.43% for the week, with a -0.29% drop in the past month and a -10.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.18% for BCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.50% for BCE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is above average at 21.77x. The 36-month beta value for BCE is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCE is $46.08, which is $5.65 above than the current price. The public float for BCE is 912.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of BCE on September 20, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

BCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 40.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that U.S. credit rating cut by Fitch, inflation trending down and the Fed raising interest rates by another 25 basis points have been the headlines since our last month’s article. That being said, life and the search for attractive dividend growth stocks goes on. This month we have four familiar names and one new name that I believe is worth giving a deeper look to, despite its relatively short dividend history.

BCE Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.19. In addition, BCE Inc. saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc. stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc. (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In summary, BCE Inc. (BCE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.