VMware Inc. (VMW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 166.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-09-13 that The equity option is worth more to VMware investors in the $75 billion merger due to close on Oct. 30

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VMware Inc. (VMW) is $158.57, which is -$0.47 below the current market price. The public float for VMW is 234.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMW on September 20, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

The stock of VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen a 1.23% increase in the past week, with a 7.43% rise in the past month, and a 17.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for VMW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for VMW’s stock, with a 24.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VMW Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.27. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 35.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 17,220 shares at the price of $142.28 back on Jul 07. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 86,685 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $2,450,062 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $141.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 103,905 shares at $509,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 84.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 748.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.21. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VMware Inc. (VMW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.