Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has jumped by 2.20 compared to previous close of 24.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Viasat’s (VSAT) hardware encrypted solid state drive DARC-ssd 600 receives successful evaluation for classified data protection.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by analysts is $46.67, which is $24.76 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 96.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.86% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VSAT was 1.25M shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT’s stock has seen a 6.44% increase for the week, with a -13.82% drop in the past month and a -37.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for Viasat Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for VSAT’s stock, with a -27.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSAT Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.59. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -22.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 172 shares at the price of $26.09 back on Sep 06. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 9,520 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $4,487 using the latest closing price.

BALDRIDGE RICHARD A, the Director of Viasat Inc., sale 3,492 shares at $27.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BALDRIDGE RICHARD A is holding 0 shares at $96,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -8.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.65.

Based on Viasat Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 72.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.