Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) Stock

In the past week, UXIN stock has gone up by 5.59%, with a monthly gain of 9.68% and a quarterly surge of 15.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for Uxin Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.29% for UXIN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Uxin Limited (UXIN) by analysts is $413.57, which is $9.55 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 39.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of UXIN was 205.64K shares.

UXIN) stock’s latest price update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)'s stock price has seen a 5.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jack Wang – IR Kun Dai – Chairman and CEO Feng Lin – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Kerr – Zacks Fei Dai – Tianfeng Securities Kai Kang – Citi Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Uxin's Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

UXIN Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5938. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -40.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.73 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -6.66. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with -98.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.