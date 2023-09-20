Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (MI) Stock

In the past week, MI stock has gone down by -0.60%, with a monthly gain of 10.26% and a quarterly plunge of -43.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.95% for Takung Art Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.93% for MI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: MI) Right Now?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: MI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (MI) by analysts is $1.00, The public float for MI is 31.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MI was 958.72K shares.

MI) stock’s latest price update

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: MI)’s stock price has plunge by 7.93relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MI Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.01%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MI rose by +7.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -63.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -311.69. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.45. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Takung Art Co. Ltd. (MI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (MI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.