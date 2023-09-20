The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Understanding the 6.98% Volatility Levels of LanzaTech Global Inc.’s (LNZA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, LNZA stock has gone up by 5.28%, with a monthly gain of 30.73% and a quarterly surge of 47.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for LanzaTech Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.59% for LNZA stock, with a simple moving average of 34.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) is $8.00, which is -$0.38 below the current market price. The public float for LNZA is 172.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNZA on September 20, 2023 was 369.12K shares.

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.95 in relation to its previous close of 8.22. However, the company has experienced a 5.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that It’s been more than a half century since humanity first learned to genetically modify organisms. While we’re still learning new things every day about it, synthetic biology has now become commonplace in a multitude of industries.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at 25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +28.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc. saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

The total capital return value is set at -4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -41.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

