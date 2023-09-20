Understanding the 12.81% Volatility Levels of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has gone up by 13.64% for the week, with a 1.44% rise in the past month and a 88.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.81% for CBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for CBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 78.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CBIO is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CBIO is $3.00, The public float for CBIO is 27.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of CBIO on September 20, 2023 was 722.25K shares.

CBIO) stock’s latest price update

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)’s stock price has increased by 9.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a 13.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-28 that Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company announced an asset purchase agreement with GC Biopharma. That agreement has Catalyst Biosciences selling three of its programs related to orphan hematology disorders to the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at 23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5404. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw 68.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value 408.30, with -209.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.