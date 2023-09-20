Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TVTX is $28.00, which is $13.95 above the current price. The public float for TVTX is 73.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TVTX on September 20, 2023 was 958.70K shares.

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) has plunged by -0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 13.18, but the company has seen a -3.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX’s stock has fallen by -3.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.16% and a quarterly drop of -21.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Travere Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for TVTX’s stock, with a -28.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $30 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TVTX Trading at -10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.68. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -37.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Dube Eric M, who sale 4,455 shares at the price of $14.71 back on Sep 05. After this action, Dube Eric M now owns 242,595 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $65,533 using the latest closing price.

ROTE WILLIAM E., the Senior Vice President, R&D of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,815 shares at $14.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that ROTE WILLIAM E. is holding 61,173 shares at $26,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -131.35. The total capital return value is set at -49.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value -273.80, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 950.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 940.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.