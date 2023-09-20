Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 77.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Toll Brothers (TOL) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 5.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOL is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is $94.77, which is $15.55 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 106.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On September 20, 2023, TOL’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL’s stock has seen a -2.49% decrease for the week, with a 2.11% rise in the past month and a 3.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for TOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.64. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 56.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Connor Martin P., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $84.11 back on Sep 01. After this action, Connor Martin P. now owns 42,414 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $420,550 using the latest closing price.

MARBACH CARL B, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 3,694 shares at $84.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MARBACH CARL B is holding 51,066 shares at $310,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.