The Volatility of Ohmyhome Limited’s (OMH) Stock: A 14.20% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has gone up by 14.20% for the week, with a 8.19% rise in the past month and a -58.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.23% for OMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for OMH’s stock, with a -59.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 6.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On September 20, 2023, OMH’s average trading volume was 114.50K shares.

OMH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) has increased by 7.56 when compared to last closing price of 1.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH, “Ohmyhome”), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes, is pleased to announce its participation at the following upcoming investor events:

OMH Trading at -21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.57%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +14.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7365. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw -53.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ohmyhome Limited stands at -43.46. The total capital return value is set at -453.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -509.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.