The Volatility of KB Home’s (KBH) Stock: A -2.36% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, KBH stock has gone down by -2.36%, with a monthly decline of -1.37% and a quarterly plunge of -5.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for KB Home The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for KBH’s stock, with a 13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KBH is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KBH is $58.17, which is $8.84 above the current price. The public float for KBH is 63.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on September 20, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

KBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has surged by 0.25 when compared to previous closing price of 48.29, but the company has seen a -2.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that KB Home’s (KBH) fiscal Q3 performance is likely to have reflected tough year-over-year comparisons given rising rates. Yet, the lack of existing homes in the market will drive demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $61 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.47. In addition, KB Home saw 51.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 4,529 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 155,769 shares of KB Home, valued at $229,394 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 40,000 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 158,654 shares at $2,112,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KB Home (KBH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.