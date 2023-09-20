The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAIN is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is $15.00, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for HAIN is 88.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On September 20, 2023, HAIN’s average trading volume was 983.79K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HAIN) stock’s latest price update

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.93 in comparison to its previous close of 9.63, however, the company has experienced a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Hain Celestial (HAIN) grapples with several headwinds. Sluggishness in the company’s North American unit is an added deterrent.

HAIN’s Market Performance

HAIN’s stock has fallen by -0.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.17% and a quarterly drop of -19.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.78% for HAIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at -16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. saw -39.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Golliher Steven R., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, Golliher Steven R. now owns 36,274 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., valued at $304,803 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Wendy P, the President and CEO of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Davidson Wendy P is holding 16,636 shares at $99,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.97 for the present operating margin

+21.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stands at -6.49. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.