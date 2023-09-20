The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 30.91, however, the company has experienced a -4.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Eric Robinson – Investor Relations Jesse Singh – Chief Executive Officer Peter Clifford – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Phil Ng – Jefferies Michael Rehaut – JPMorgan Ryan Merkel – William Blair Keith Hughes – Truist Tim Wojs – Baird Susan Maklari – Goldman Sachs Trey Grooms – Stephens John Lovallo – UBS Adam Baumgarten – Zelman & Associates Rafe Jadrosich – Bank of America Joe Ahlersmeyer – Deutsche Bank Kurt Yinger – D.A. Davidson Steven Ramsey – Thompson Research Group Operator Welcome to the AZEK Company’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZEK is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZEK is $37.89, which is $6.78 above the current price. The public float for AZEK is 146.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on September 20, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stock saw a decrease of -4.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.40% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for AZEK’s stock, with a 18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.46. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 52.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $32.66 back on Sep 11. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 1,239,824 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $424,580 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $32.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 206,705 shares at $985,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.