The -29.96% Simple Moving Average of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s (EL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, EL stock has gone up by 0.47%, with a monthly decline of -2.99% and a quarterly plunge of -23.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for EL stock, with a simple moving average of -29.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) by analysts is $184.63, which is $40.81 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 230.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EL was 2.49M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 154.20. However, the company has seen a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) is battling volatile inflation levels. The company’s international presence exposes it to risks of unfavorable currency rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $150 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.40. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -38.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.