The 20.74% Simple Moving Average of Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has gone down by -3.23% for the week, with a 13.83% rise in the past month and a 4.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for ZS’s stock, with a 20.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZS is $182.49, which is $28.92 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 87.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.56% of that float. The average trading volume for ZS on September 20, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has jumped by 0.21 compared to previous close of 154.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that End-to-End Threat Protection, Visibility, and Traceability Capabilities Provide Role-Based Controls to Protect Against Growing Ransomware Threats Against Medical Institutions End-to-End Threat Protection, Visibility, and Traceability Capabilities Provide Role-Based Controls to Protect Against Growing Ransomware Threats Against Medical Institutions

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $185 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.45. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 38.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 1,109 shares at the price of $153.90 back on Sep 19. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 129,655 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $170,675 using the latest closing price.

CANESSA REMO, the Chief Financial Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 18,693 shares at $154.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that CANESSA REMO is holding 253,872 shares at $2,884,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -12.51. Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.