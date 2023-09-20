The -13.88% Decline of Jianpu Technology Inc.’s (JT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) has gone up by 23.53% for the week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month and a -7.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.46% for JT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.27% for JT’s stock, with a -27.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) by analysts is $62.08, The public float for JT is 16.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of JT was 43.50K shares.

JT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) has surged by 6.06 when compared to previous closing price of 0.99, but the company has seen a 23.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Liting Lu – IR David Ye – Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Oscar Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Hello, and welcome to the Jianpu Technology Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

JT Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.24%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JT rose by +23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9373. In addition, Jianpu Technology Inc. saw -33.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+24.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianpu Technology Inc. stands at -12.65. The total capital return value is set at -12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.76. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), the company’s capital structure generated 60.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.50. Total debt to assets is 26.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.