Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYY is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYY is $85.43, which is $14.57 above the current price. The public float for SYY is 504.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYY on September 20, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 70.82, but the company has seen a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that Even with a relatively small sum, say $500, there are plenty of stocks to buy that can pave the way for a brighter financial future. Contrary to what many believe, you don’t need a fortune to start investing, which is why we’ve compiled this list of stocks to buy with less than $500.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.34% and a quarterly drop of -2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Sysco Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for SYY’s stock, with a -6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYY Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.03. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Russell Neil, who sale 219 shares at the price of $69.88 back on Sep 01. After this action, Russell Neil now owns 25,154 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $15,304 using the latest closing price.

Talton Sheila, the Director of Sysco Corporation, sale 2,469 shares at $77.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Talton Sheila is holding 11,877 shares at $190,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +2.32. The total capital return value is set at 24.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.11. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corporation (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 555.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.75. Total debt to assets is 48.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 547.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.