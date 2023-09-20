Stereotaxis Inc.’s (STXS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, STXS stock has gone up by 4.68%, with a monthly gain of 15.48% and a quarterly surge of 11.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Stereotaxis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.37% for STXS’s stock, with a -7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for STXS is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STXS is $4.90, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for STXS is 68.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for STXS on September 20, 2023 was 187.21K shares.

STXS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) has surged by 11.18 when compared to previous closing price of 1.61, but the company has seen a 4.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants David Fischel – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Peery – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Adam Maeder – Piper Sandler Alex Nowak – Craig-Hallum Capital Josh Jennings – TD Cowen Neil Chatterji – B. Riley Securities Operator Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of STXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STXS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for STXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STXS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STXS Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STXS rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7215. In addition, Stereotaxis Inc. saw -13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STXS starting from Isaac Paul J, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, Isaac Paul J now owns 2,652,807 shares of Stereotaxis Inc., valued at $26,080 using the latest closing price.

Isaac Paul J, the Director of Stereotaxis Inc., purchase 7,168 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Isaac Paul J is holding 2,636,807 shares at $11,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.71 for the present operating margin

+65.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stereotaxis Inc. stands at -64.99. The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.25. Equity return is now at value -83.50, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.