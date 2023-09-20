Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has jumped by 0.80 compared to previous close of 8.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Steelcase (SCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) by analysts is $10.25, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for SCS is 98.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SCS was 686.14K shares.

SCS’s Market Performance

SCS stock saw an increase of 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.20% and a quarterly increase of 19.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Steelcase Inc. (SCS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for SCS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.35% for the last 200 days.

SCS Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Krestakos Robert G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $7.84 back on Jul 18. After this action, Krestakos Robert G now owns 114,289 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $39,182 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 5,691 shares at $8.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 199,644 shares at $48,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.