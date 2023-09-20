Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SPOT is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPOT is $158.34, which is $12.38 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 142.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for SPOT on September 20, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 159.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-18 that Whether it’s music or movies, the way we enjoy entertainment content has dramatically changed thanks to streaming. While the industry has created enormous value for investors already, there is likely further growth ahead.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.46% and a quarterly rise of 2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Spotify Technology S.A. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.71% for SPOT’s stock, with a 23.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $180 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +20.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.49. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 102.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.