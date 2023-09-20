Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SQM stock has gone up by 0.40%, with a monthly decline of -7.66% and a quarterly plunge of -17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for SQM’s stock, with a -22.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is $86.39, which is $29.07 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 282.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQM on September 20, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 59.97. However, the company has seen a 0.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that Emerging markets offer unique opportunities for investors. Many investors are hesitant to branch out to companies outside the U.S., but these three stocks offer a great buying opportunity.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.67. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 72.20, with 33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.