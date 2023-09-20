SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.39relation to previous closing price of 40.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-19 that CNBC’s Diana Olick and Andrew Mathias, SL Green president, join ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the company’s energy transition and impact on real estate.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLG is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is $34.64, which is -$6.08 below the current market price. The public float for SLG is 63.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.59% of that float. On September 20, 2023, SLG’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG stock saw an increase of 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.91% and a quarterly increase of 57.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.08% for SLG’s stock, with a 30.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +25.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.65. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 89 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $233,241 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 11,662 shares at $107,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.