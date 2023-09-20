SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) has surged by 5.51 when compared to previous closing price of 4.54, but the company has seen a 10.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-28 that SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA ) stock is soaring higher on Friday after the pharmaceutical company secured a government order. That order comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is 12.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is $11.00, which is $12.74 above the current market price. The public float for SIGA is 64.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% of that float. On September 20, 2023, SIGA’s average trading volume was 892.96K shares.

SIGA’s Market Performance

SIGA stock saw an increase of 10.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.01% and a quarterly increase of -16.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for SIGA’s stock, with a -16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIGA Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA rose by +10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.55 for the present operating margin

+90.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +30.61. The total capital return value is set at 24.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.48. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.18. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.