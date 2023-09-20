Should You Invest in SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPRC is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPRC is 13.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume for SPRC on September 20, 2023 was 775.86K shares.

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has increased by 5.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a -1.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-07 that Some of the most promising penny stocks are up-and-coming and just just getting started. The world of penny stocks is all about speculating which young firms have the potential to become the next big companies.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC’s stock has fallen by -1.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.62% and a quarterly drop of -70.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.26% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for SPRC stock, with a simple moving average of -74.67% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -50.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1532. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -79.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd. stands at -192.43. The total capital return value is set at -112.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.49.

Based on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.