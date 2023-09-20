Should You Invest in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RCAT is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCAT is $5.00, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for RCAT is 34.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for RCAT on September 20, 2023 was 471.90K shares.

RCAT) stock’s latest price update

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT)’s stock price has plunge by 7.34relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 19, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Joseph Delahoussaye – Vice President of Investor Relations, CoreIR Jeffrey Thompson – President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Hernon – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ashok Kumar – ThinkEquity James McIlree – Dawson James Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon and welcome to the Red Cat Holdings Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call.

RCAT’s Market Performance

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has seen a 7.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.98% decline in the past month and a -19.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for RCAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for RCAT’s stock, with a -3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RCAT Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9626. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc. saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 20. After this action, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now owns 819,488 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc., sale 76,090 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 919,488 shares at $82,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-245.16 for the present operating margin

-3.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc. stands at -273.29. The total capital return value is set at -35.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.11. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.