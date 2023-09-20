Should You Invest in Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMMX is at 0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMMX is $11.00, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 4.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume for IMMX on September 20, 2023 was 124.79K shares.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has increased by 24.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.65. However, the company has seen a 18.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that A high-ranking official at the Federal Reserve has indicated that the US central bank is planning to maintain its benchmark interest rate during its September policy meeting. This decision comes in response to recent economic data, which, according to the official, does not warrant any immediate need for additional monetary tightening.

IMMX’s Market Performance

IMMX’s stock has risen by 18.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 90.17% and a quarterly rise of 37.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.89% for Immix Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.90% for IMMX stock, with a simple moving average of 56.01% for the last 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 53.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.01%, as shares surge +67.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw 43.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 757,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $17,396 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 750,000 shares at $25,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -83.00, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.