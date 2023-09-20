Should You Invest in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CODX is at -0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CODX is $2.00, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for CODX is 30.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for CODX on September 20, 2023 was 126.98K shares.

CODX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) has decreased by -7.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago.

CODX’s Market Performance

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has seen a -14.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.05% decline in the past month and a -3.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for CODX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.38% for CODX stock, with a simple moving average of -44.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CODX Trading at -20.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX fell by -14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2200. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw -58.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Brown Brian Lee, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brown Brian Lee now owns 76,236 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $5,697 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.87 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at -41.61. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.43. Equity return is now at value -32.70, with -30.30 for asset returns.

Based on Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.30. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.