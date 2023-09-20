Should You Invest in CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Now?

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNX is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNX is $22.08, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for CNX is 155.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.52% of that float. The average trading volume for CNX on September 20, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) has increased by 0.28 when compared to last closing price of 21.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-28 that CNX, APELY and BANR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on July 28, 2023.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX’s stock has fallen by -4.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly rise of 27.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for CNX Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of 26.46% for the last 200 days.

CNX Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.11. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw 29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from LANIGAN BERNARD JR, who purchase 45,805 shares at the price of $21.83 back on Sep 18. After this action, LANIGAN BERNARD JR now owns 251,820 shares of CNX Resources Corporation, valued at $999,923 using the latest closing price.

LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the Director of CNX Resources Corporation, purchase 98,635 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LANIGAN BERNARD JR is holding 206,015 shares at $2,169,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -3.62. The total capital return value is set at 46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.53. Equity return is now at value 62.00, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.73. Total debt to assets is 28.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.