Should You Invest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for CP is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CP is $123.43, which is $11.48 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 875.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for CP on September 20, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has increased by 0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 78.35. However, the company has seen a 1.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-13 that Billionaire investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), head of Pershing Square Capital Management, is known for taking large positions in a handful of underperforming companies and pushing for change in order to unlock value for shareholders.

CP’s Market Performance

CP’s stock has risen by 1.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.02% and a quarterly drop of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1000 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.73. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.