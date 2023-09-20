Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL)’s stock price has decreased by -13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 13.73. However, the company has seen a -0.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Is It Worth Investing in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) Right Now?

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 123.09x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SFWL is 6.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SFWL was 272.11K shares.

SFWL’s Market Performance

SFWL stock saw an increase of -0.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 107.65% and a quarterly increase of 66.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.85% for Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.46% for SFWL’s stock, with a 75.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFWL Trading at 72.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.85%, as shares surge +115.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL fell by -0.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Shengfeng Development Limited saw 197.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Limited stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL), the company’s capital structure generated 85.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.17. Total debt to assets is 31.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.