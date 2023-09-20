SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.45x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SharkNinja Inc. (SN) by analysts is $67.00, which is $24.0 above the current market price. The public float for SN is 49.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SN was 1.88M shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) has increased by 2.65 when compared to last closing price of 41.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that Pre-Halloween scaries are in full effect. September is well-known as possibly the worst month for the stock market.

SN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for SN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.07% for SN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $67 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SN Trading at 24.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +34.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +3.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.97. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.