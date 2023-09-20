RPT Realty’s (RPT) Stock: A 2.72% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of RPT Realty (RPT) has gone down by -0.22% for the week, with a 19.90% rise in the past month and a 14.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.22% for RPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for RPT’s stock, with a 11.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Right Now?

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPT is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RPT is $10.88, which is -$0.63 below the current price. The public float for RPT is 82.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPT on September 20, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)'s stock price has plunged in relation to previous closing price of 11.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that M&A activity in the shopping center space is increasing due to the mispricing of the market, creating opportunities for stock-for-stock transactions. Kimco's acquisition of RPT Realty is seen as a beneficial deal for both parties, with immediate gains for RPT shareholders and growth for Kimco. The next potential targets for M&A in the shopping center sector include Whitestone, KRG, BRX, and SITC, which are trading at attractive implied cap rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +20.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, RPT Realty saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPT Realty (RPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.