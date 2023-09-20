Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) has increased by 7.89 when compared to last closing price of 2.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Relmada Therapeutics has provided updates on its phase 3 program of esmethadone (REL-1017) as an adjunct in major depressive disorder. An interim analysis could result in an early stoppage, it isn’t a guarantee but could enhance the run up effect as traders take positions early. RLMD has cash to reach the readouts from both RELIANCE II and RELIGHT, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t take advantage of any run up to raise more.

Is It Worth Investing in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RLMD is at 0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RLMD is $10.31, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for RLMD is 27.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for RLMD on September 20, 2023 was 157.01K shares.

RLMD’s Market Performance

RLMD’s stock has seen a -9.61% decrease for the week, with a 0.33% rise in the past month and a 10.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.98% for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.62% for RLMD’s stock, with a -2.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RLMD Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD fell by -9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. saw -13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from O’Gorman Cedric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on May 23. After this action, O’Gorman Cedric now owns 10,121 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

TRAVERSA SERGIO, the Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., purchase 55,250 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that TRAVERSA SERGIO is holding 144,024 shares at $115,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

The total capital return value is set at -92.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.07. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -86.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.