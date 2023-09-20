Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 7.77, however, the company has experienced a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Redwood Trust’s (RWT) in-house home equity investment origination platform, Aspire, underlines the company’s efforts to bring innovative solutions to the non-Agency housing market.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RWT is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is $8.50, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 112.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. On September 20, 2023, RWT’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT stock saw a decrease of -1.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.13% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for RWT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.