Real-Time Update: e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a -15.95% decrease in the past week, with a -4.71% drop in the past month, and a 4.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.34% for ELF’s stock, with a 24.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELF is $149.45, which is $36.97 above the current price. The public float for ELF is 51.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on September 20, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.55 compared to its previous closing price of 123.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that e.l.f. Beauty is growing revenue at an eye-popping rate of over 75% year over year. The company is rapidly gaining market share thanks to innovative marketing and low prices for its products.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $107 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at -9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.44. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 103.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from Watson Maureen C., who sale 7,894 shares at the price of $136.22 back on Sep 08. After this action, Watson Maureen C. now owns 1,570 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $1,075,332 using the latest closing price.

Franks Joshua Allen, the SVP, Operations of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 12,684 shares at $134.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Franks Joshua Allen is holding 95,822 shares at $1,707,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.