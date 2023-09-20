Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) by analysts is $30.00, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for ORI is 262.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ORI was 1.82M shares.

ORI) stock’s latest price update

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 27.52. However, the company has experienced a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Does Old Republic International (ORI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

ORI’s Market Performance

ORI’s stock has fallen by -0.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.62% and a quarterly rise of 12.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.09% for Old Republic International Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for ORI’s stock, with a 8.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORI Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.30. In addition, Old Republic International Corporation saw 14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from ADACHI BARBARA, who purchase 3,620 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Aug 02. After this action, ADACHI BARBARA now owns 5,920 shares of Old Republic International Corporation, valued at $100,057 using the latest closing price.

OBERST STEPHEN J, the Executive Vice President of Old Republic International Corporation, sale 26,500 shares at $27.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that OBERST STEPHEN J is holding 68,574 shares at $733,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corporation stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.