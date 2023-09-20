NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is $35.17, which is $40.53 above the current market price. The public float for NVCR is 105.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVCR on September 20, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVCR) stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.40relation to previous closing price of 18.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that NovoCure doesn’t have any direct competitors for its anti-cancer device. The product could see its indications expanded into various other niches.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has experienced a -8.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.45% drop in the past month, and a -58.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.27% for NVCR’s stock, with a -70.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVCR Trading at -39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -41.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.15. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw -75.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Cordova Ashley, who sale 883 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Sep 01. After this action, Cordova Ashley now owns 99,650 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $19,265 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 294 shares at $21.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,825 shares at $6,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.