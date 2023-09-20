Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) by analysts is $50.54, which is $10.79 above the current market price. The public float for NOG is 85.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NOG was 1.39M shares.

NOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has dropped by -1.31 compared to previous close of 40.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that Looking for impactful oil stocks to buy now? The hydrocarbon energy market offers compelling narratives, having undergone an impressive metamorphosis.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG’s stock has fallen by -4.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.89% and a quarterly rise of 20.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for NOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOG Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.29. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 29.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Romslo Erik J., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $40.73 back on Aug 25. After this action, Romslo Erik J. now owns 80,036 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $305,494 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the Director of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 110,291 shares at $41.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 1,600,000 shares at $4,624,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 124.80, with 39.60 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.