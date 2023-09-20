New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.81 in relation to its previous close of 9.59. However, the company has experienced a -1.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that New York Mortgage Trust has a history of underperforming and losing money for investors, with its stock price down -97% since its IPO. Mortgage REITs like NYMT use a lot of leverage, making their losses much larger during black swan events. NYMT has cut its dividends multiple times, leading to a significant decrease in income for investors, especially retirees.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NYMT is $11.56, which is $2.42 above the current price. The public float for NYMT is 89.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYMT on September 20, 2023 was 577.39K shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

The stock of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has seen a -1.76% decrease in the past week, with a 3.65% rise in the past month, and a -6.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for NYMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for NYMT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

NYMT Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+29.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -70.63. The total capital return value is set at -4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.53. Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 191.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.70. Total debt to assets is 54.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.