Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NMRA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: NMRA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -19.05 in relation to its previous close of 14.80.

Is It Worth Investing in Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: NMRA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NMRA is 142.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMRA on September 20, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

NMRA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.83% for NMRA’s stock, with a -22.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMRA Trading at -22.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRA fell by -26.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock saw -26.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMRA starting from AMGEN INC, who purchase 1,764,705 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMGEN INC now owns 35,368,653 shares of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, valued at $29,999,985 using the latest closing price.

Gosebruch Henry O, the President & CEO of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, purchase 15,000 shares at $12.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Gosebruch Henry O is holding 15,000 shares at $189,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NMRA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.