nCino Inc. (NCNO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO)'s stock price has plunged by -2.54% in relation to previous closing price of 33.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 9 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is $32.46, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 100.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCNO on September 20, 2023 was 565.50K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stock saw an increase of 3.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.44% and a quarterly increase of 9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for nCino Inc. (NCNO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for NCNO’s stock, with a 18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNO Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.53. In addition, nCino Inc. saw 21.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Rieger April, who sale 4,076 shares at the price of $30.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Rieger April now owns 163,080 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $126,303 using the latest closing price.

Glover Joshua L, the President & Chief Rev Officer of nCino Inc., sale 4,549 shares at $32.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Glover Joshua L is holding 388,183 shares at $147,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.22. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on nCino Inc. (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, nCino Inc. (NCNO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.