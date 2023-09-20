Navigating the Volatility of Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) Stock

The stock of Ouster Inc. (OUST) has gone up by 1.06% for the week, with a -20.37% drop in the past month and a -14.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.57% for OUST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.97% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of -40.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is $9.86, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 32.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OUST on September 20, 2023 was 842.19K shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has plunge by 5.53relation to previous closing price of 4.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Ouster, Inc.’s focus on cost-cutting amid impressive revenue growth rates raises concerns about its long-term sustainability. The increase in sensor prices, coupled with only a marginal rise in sensor shipments, indicates potential customer interest challenges. Ouster’s low GAAP gross margin and substantial stock-based compensation present viability questions for its business model.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at -16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -44.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 243 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Sep 18. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 261,781 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $1,130 using the latest closing price.

BOULET VIRGINIA, the Director of Ouster Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that BOULET VIRGINIA is holding 153,089 shares at $46,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -165.00, with -112.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc. (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.